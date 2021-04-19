Indore: Two women killed, man hurt after being hit by dumper truck

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, two women were killed while a man was injured after they were hit by a recklessly driven dumper truck in Hira Nagar area on Monday morning. They were going to a hospital when the incident happened. The police have registered a case against the errant truck driver and started a search for him.

The incident took place on Hira Nagar Main Road at around 10.30 am. The deceased were identified as Purnima Dongre (20) and Mansi Ghatge (18), the residents of Janakpuri in city. Purnima’s husband Vicky got injured in the accident.