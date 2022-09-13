Indore: Two thieves arrested, valuables recovered

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Monday, arrested two thieves who stole valuables from a house in the Juni Indore police station area on the night of September 10. Cops said Rashid and Mudassir Khan were arrested as they had stolen valuables worth Rs 22 lakh. The police have recovered the valuables and cash.

The police said that the accused broke into the home of iron and steel businessman Burhanuddin located in Saifi Nagar. The thieves entered the house by breaking open the second floor window and breaking the locks of the shelves. About 400 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash were stolen.

Police officials said that a lot of CCTV footage was scanned by the teams in about 20 places nearby. Good quality footage was received from two places, which helped identify the thieves.

