Indore Institute of Pharmacy launches Doctor of Pharmacy Course with Choithram Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Institute of Pharmacy, Rau, is in the process of starting a Doctor of Pharmacy course, 2023-’24. This one-of-a-kind super-specialty course is for pharmacy students who want to establish themselves in the field of healthcare.

Director-general, Indore Institute of Pharmacy, Arun S Bhatnagar (IRS), said that an MoU had been signed by IIP with 300-bed super-specialty Choithram Hospital for this course on September 12. On behalf of the college, Arun Bhatnagar, and, on behalf of Choithram Hospital, Dr Sunil Chandiwal (medical director) and Vivek Shanga (secretary, Choithram Trust), have signed this MoU.

Initially, there will be an intake of 30 students. This course will be of six years and students getting their Class 12 marksheet will be eligible to apply for the course. Students will get a chance to do an internship in the hospital in the final year. They will start sharing their studies with Choithram Hospital right from the second year. IIP principal Dr Dinesh Mishra, IIST principal Dr Keshav Patidar and IIMR principal Dr Manish Mittal were present.