Indore: Two students killed, another injured in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two students were killed and their friend got critically injured in a road accident late on Tuesday. They were returning from Pithampur on a bike when a loading vehicle hit their bike. The police have registered a case against the errant driver of the vehicle and started a search for him.

Rau police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi said that the incident happened near Diya Garden on the CAT Road around 1.30 am. The deceased have been identified as Yashwardhan Verma (19), a resident of Tilak Path in Rambagh area and his friend Preet Singh (19), a resident of Ahilya Paltan area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Yashwardhan, Preet Singh and their friend Bhavesh Verma, a resident of Pithampur were on a bike while their two relatives named Ayush Verma and Govind were on another bike. They had gone to attend a family function in Pithampur and were returning home when a loading vehicle hit one of the bikes.

In this accident Yashwardhan, Preet Singh and Bhavesh got critically injured.

Ayush with the help of the police and commuters took them to the hospital where Yashwardhan and Preet Singh died during treatment. Bhavesh is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

It is said that the loading vehicle driver was reversing recklessly and the bike rammed into it. The police are taking the statements of Bhavesh and others to know the exact reason behind the accident. The deceased had cleared their Class XII exams recently.