Indore: Two sisters molested in Apollo Tower

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was assaulted, while the dress of her elder sister was ripped by a shop owner in Apollo Tower (MG Road) on Monday. A case was registered at Tukoganj police station on Tuesday against two shopkeepers.

Police said that the two sisters were allegedly assaulted by Samiya Ali and Sajid Ali. The two sisters alleged that on Monday evening they went shopping at Aliya Fashion in Apollo Tower. There, they chose one dress worth Rs 1800 for which they deposited Rs 1500 and gave the dress for fitting to the shopkeeper.

Police said that after one and a half hours, they came back to the shop and asked for the dress. They alleged that the shopkeeper Samiya asked them to pay an additional Rs 1200 for the dress stating that the cost of the dress was much higher and he had quoted a wrong price by mistake.

The girls and Samiya Ali had an altercation over the issue, with the girls demanding refund of the deposited amount the Samiya refusing it by saying that the dress at had altered and they would have to pay the higher price. Things got out of control when Samiya's father Sajid also intervened and father and son allegedly abused the sisters, ripped the elder sister's dress and assualted her younger sister and also touched her inappropriately.

A case under section 354, 354 (D), 323, 294, 506 and 34 of IPC has been registered along with a few sections of POCSO Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 01:51 AM IST