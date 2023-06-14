Indore: Two Scooterists Try To Rob Iron Trader At Gunpoint, Fail

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two scooterists tried to rob an iron trader at gunpoint in the Juni Indore area on Monday night. The trader refused to give the bag containing cash and when he tried to fight the accused, they managed to flee, leaving the fake pistol on the spot. The police have recovered the pistol and started a search for the accused.

According to Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda, trader Hatim Ali Rangwala has lodged a complaint that he was returning home from his shop on his bike when two youths came on a scooter and stopped him in Veer Sawarkar Nagar and pointed a pistol towards him. They told him to give the bag containing money. The accused tried to snatch the bag from Rangwala but he held on to the bag. When he tried to fight with them, the accused fled from there with the pistol. The police reached the spot and recovered the pistol from the spot.

The police said that the firearm was fake and the accused were carrying it to threaten the people and to rob them. A case under the relevant section has been registered against the accused and the CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify them.

