Indore: Conmen Dupe 3 People Of Rs 4L In Separate Incidents  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was duped of Rs 2.06 lakh by a man who called from an unidentified mobile number on the pretext of delivering his parcel in the Aerodrome area, police said on Tuesday. Two other women were duped of Rs 2 lakh by the conmen in the Tejaji Nagar area.

According to the police, Gulabchand Mehta, a resident of the Aerodrome area has lodged a complaint that he was contacted by a person, who informed him about his parcel in July last year. The conman posing as a customer care officer of a courier service managed to steal Rs 2.06 lakh from his bank account after taking the debit card details on the pretext of delivering his parcel. When the complainant came to know about the fraud with him, he contacted the bank officials and later he lodged a complaint with the police. During the investigation, the police have registered a case against the holder of two mobile numbers and started a search for him.

Another case was reported in the Tejaji Nagar area. Amrita Gangarekar has lodged a complaint with the police that she was contacted by a person, who promised to give her a part time job, and stole Rs 1,01,244 from her bank account. The police have registered a case against the mobile phone owner.

In another incident, the complainant Neelam Rai, was duped of Rs 99,999 by a conman in the Tejaji Nagar area a few months ago. The woman had searched the customer care number of a courier service and had made a phone call to the number. The receiver took information from her and managed to steal money from her bank account.

