Indore: Two people electrocuted in city

Indore: Two men were electrocuted in different places in the city on Wednesday. One of them was busy in building construction work and he accidently came in touch with electric wire in Bhanwarkuwan area and while in another case a man got electrocuted with the reverse flow of current in Direct-to-home television setup in Musakhedi area.

In Bhanwarkuwan area, a 50-year-old man, Ramesh was working on a terrace of a house. He came in contact with live electric wires which made him affected with severe shock leading to death.

Police said that the person died on spot and was declared dead in a city hospital. Police registered the case and investigating it.

In another case of electrocution a man identified as Dinesh got electrocuted when he went on his house terrace to repair his Direct-to-home (DTH) connection. He was rushed to a city hospital where he declared dead. Azad nagar police are investigating the case.