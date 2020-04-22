Indore: Two MY Hospital nurses died including one coronavirus suspected, 5 patients discharged

Indore: A pall of gloom prevailed among the staff of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday when two nurses of the hospitals died during treatment. One of these nurses was a COVID-19 suspect and was going through treatment in MRTB Hospital while the other was suffering from a heart ailment and was ailing for the past few days. But, there was good news too. Five patients recovered and were released from MRTB hospital.

According to superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, the deceased nurses are Pinki Gupta and Shamim Sheikh.

“Shamim Sheikh was a COVID-19 suspect and she was undergoing treatment in the Chest Ward of MY Hospital. She last came on duty on April 5 and went on leave when she showed symptoms of coronavirus and was later hospitalised. Her samples were taken, but her report is pending,” he added.

Informing about Pinky Gupta, Dr Thakur said that she was suffering from a heart ailment and was ill for a long time.

“As she didn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, her sample was not taken,” he said

The Superintendent also paid tribute to the nurses on behalf of the hospital staff.

Earlier, as many as five nurses of MY Hospital tested COVID-19 positive including those working in SICU, Gynecology ward and others. One of the male nurses was even discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

A lab technician and a lab attended of MY Hospital’s blood bank also tested positive after which the staff was sent to quarantine.

Quarantined staff called for duty

Staff including junior doctors of the gynaecology department, who were in quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive nurse, was called on duty by the officials even when their sample report is pending. However, when they informed about their status to their seniors the orders were revoked and they were ordered to remain in home quarantine till their reports were received.

Five patients, including four of Khargone, discharged

As many as five patients were discharged from MRTB Hospital on Wednesday after they recovered from the deadly COVID 19. Those discharged from hospital include Khurshid Bano (55) of Taat Patti Bakhal, Mohd Ibrahim (75), Mohd Ussaid (13), Mohd Junaid (16) and Nilofer Bi (36), all from Khargone.