Indore: Two Munna Bhais with ‘surgical bluetooth’ fitted to their ears caught during MBBS exams

Indore (Madhya Padesh): Remember how ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ lead actor Sanjay Dutt cheated and topped in his medical examinations using a headphone? Two MBBS final professional students of a detained batch went a step ahead. They got micro-size bluetooth devices installed surgically into their ears to cheat in the exams. It was their bad luck that a flying squad of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) raided their examination centre and caught them during the act.

Deputy registrar (exams and confidential) Rachana Thakur said that both the students had micro-size bluetooth devices fitted to their ears. “It seemed that the bluetooth devices were installed surgically inside their ears. Some doctor/s may have done it,” she added.

The MBBS Third Prof (Part-II) exams of a detained batch are going at MGM Medical College. About 80 students from MGM Medical College, Aurobindo Medical College and Indus Medical College are taking the exams.

On Monday, as the General Medicine paper was going on, a flying squad of the university reached MGM Medical College. The team, led by Thakur, comprised Dr Vivek Sathe and Dr Chetali Uike. When the team searched a student on suspicion, a mobile phone was found in his pocket. A call was running on the mobile phone which was connected to some bluetooth device. When quizzed, the student pointed to a micro-bluetooth device in one of his ears. A flying squad member tried to pull out the device from the student’s ear, but failed to do so. The device was installed surgically and could not be extracted easily. The squad confiscated his mobile phone.

When frisking of this student was going on, another student in the examination hall got nervous and tried to put his shirt right. His moves were spotted by the squad members and they searched him too. When he was made to take off his shirt, a small electronic device was found hidden in his vest. The device was connected with a thin wire which reached till his collar. The squad said that this device, too, was connected to some bluetooth device, which was also, perhaps, installed in his ear surgically.

The squad members confiscated the device and checked it. A SIM was found inside the device.

‘Modern equipment to cheat in exams’

‘Two students copying in MBBS final prof examination were caught. They were using modern electronic equipment for cheating in the examination. We confiscated the equipment and registered cases of use of unfair means (UFM) in the exam. The cases will be placed before the UFP committee for deciding on the punishment. The university will also serve notices on the examination centre for negligence’ — Rachna Thakur, deputy registrar, DAVV

Only female observer at the center

§ There was only one female observer at the centre. No male observer was present, so male students were not frisked

§ This is how the two students who were caught had managed to sneak in electronic devices inside the exam hall

§ The squad members found negligence on the part of MGM College, which was doubling up as an exam centre, in the matter

§ The squad members registered their displeasure with the centre superintendent over the issue

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:33 PM IST