Indore: Two more arrested in shoot-out case

Indore: Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the shoot-out at the office of syndicate liquor businessmen near Satya Sai Square. So far police have so far arrested four accused in the case and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, two accused named Govind and Pramod alias Pappu have been arrested following a lead given by the previously arrested accused. The role of the accused in the case is being investigated by the police.

Two accused name the Chintu Thakur and Satish Bhau head surrendered before the police a couple of days ago. However, the police claimed that the accused were arrested from Bhopal Bypass Road. Chintu and Bhau on police remand till July 28. More evidences are being collected into the case. A search is on for Pintu Bhatia, AK Singh, Hemu Thakur and others.

It may be recalled that liquor contractor Arjun Thakur was shot at and injured by some men at the head office of syndicate liquor businessman on Monday. Condition of Arjun is stated to be out of danger.