​Indore: Trader from Sagar killed, 3 injured after car rammed divider

Indore

A trader from Sagar who was coming to the city to attend a condolence meeting at a relative's place was killed, and three others were injured, when their car rammed into a divider near Mangliya toll plaza early Friday morning. They were coming to attend a condolence meet at a relative’s place in the city.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 am. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Jain (45), a resident of Rampura area in Sagar district. Mukesh along with his wife, brother-in-law and children were in an SUV. They had reached Mangliya toll plaza when their car rammed the divider. Passersby called 108 ambulance and sent the injured people to the hospital.

Mukesh’s friend Prakash Jain said that Mukesh succumbed to his injuries during the treatment while three others - Mukesh's wife, his brother-in-law and a 12-year-old girl - were critically injured and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to the police, the reason behind the accident is not clear yet. It is believed that the driver fell asleep on the wheel.

Youth died during treatment

A 22-year-old youth who got critically injured in a road accident in Simrol area, died during treatment in a city hospital on Thursday. His two friends had also got injured in the accident. According to the police, Deepak and his friends Rohit and Sanjay were going somewhere when their bike was hit by another bike a few days ago. In this accident, the trio got injured and was rushed to a hospital where Deepak died during the treatment. The police are investigating the case.

Tractor driver booked for youth’s death

Khudel police registered a case against a tractor driver for recklessly driving the tractor due to which a person was killed in the accident a few days ago. According to the police, Seetaram of the area was killed after he was stuck between the tractor and trolley. Abhay was driving the tractor while Seetaram was sitting in the tractor. The tractor was being driven recklessly due to which the tractor got overturned and Seetaram got stuck between tractor and trolley due to which he died. The police have registered a case and started a search for him.