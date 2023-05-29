 Indore: Two men hypnotise woman, flee with mangalsutra 
While interacting, the accused managed to hypnotise her and she gave her mangalsutra and a pair of earrings to them. The accused then fled the scene.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 01:59 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre case, two persons managed to hypnotise a woman and remove her mangalsutra and a pair of earrings in the Pandharinath area, police said on Sunday. 

Additional DCP Abhinav Vishwakarma said that the victim Laxmibai of the Gandhi Nagar area lodged a complaint that she was passing through Jawahar Marg when she was stopped by two persons, who asked the way to Dewas. She informed them that they could reach Dewas by train for which they would have to go to the railway station, or they could get a bus from the Bada Ganpati area. While interacting, the accused managed to hypnotise her and she gave her mangalsutra and a pair of earrings to them. The accused then fled the scene.

After realising that her ornaments were missing, she informed her family members and then approached the police. Police said that two suspects were seen on CCTV and efforts are on to identify them. 

First they asked for money

According to the complainant, when she told them to go to the railway station or Bada Ganpati if they wanted to go to Dewas, one of the accused said they did not have any money and asked for money for the fare. Then the woman gave Rs 200 to them. After that, the accused started talking to her and took her to a place where they told her to give her ornaments. The woman said that she was conscious but was unaware of why they were demanding her ornaments. She removed her mangalsutra and earrings and gave it to them.

