Indore: Two Members Of Kanjar Gang Held, 19 Stolen Bikes Recovered | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two members of a kanjar gang were arrested with 19 stolen bikes, police said on Saturday. A gold chain that was snatched from a woman in the Lasudia area was also recovered from them.

The accused used to steal bikes from isolated places and used to sell them to the people in the villages in Dewas district. The bikes were hidden in the nullah.

Additional DCP (zone-2) Amarendra Singh said the bike lifting incidents were increasing in the Lasudia area so a team led by Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Soni was constituted to identify and arrest the accused.

The team started an investigation when information was received that some bike lifters from Pipalrawan area in Dewas district come to the city in a bus to steal two-wheelers.

They sell the vehicles to the villagers at cheap prices. After that, the team of ASI Bhupendra Gurjar, head constables Ajay, Praneet and Naresh in civil dress reached near the Best Price Super Market to keep an eye on the suspects as the information was received that the gang members alight from the bus there.

The police team was in civil dress as tea sellers and they detained two suspects as they alighted from a passenger bus. First they tried to mislead the police but later they confessed their crime.

They were identified as Lalit Sisodiya and Riken alias Ankesh Hada, residents of Pipalrawan Dewas district. They allegedly confessed to stealing bikes from various places in the city. One of them informed the police that they were also involved in a gold chain snatching incident in Scheme Number 78 a few months ago.

They informed the police that they had hidden some stolen vehicles in a nullah in Pipalrawa area. Following the lead given by them, the police reached there and recovered 19 bikes from the nullah there.

They were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for five days. They are being questioned for other such incidents and the involvement of their other accomplices.