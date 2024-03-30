Indore: Two Killed, One Injured In Two Separate Accidents | Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were killed and one was injured in two separate incidents on Thursday. In the first incident, a man was killed and his wife sustained injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Sanwer police station area. They were taken to the hospital where man succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ashok Maheshwari, a resident of Chhoti Khajrani. He was going on his motorcycle with his wife Jyoti when a car hit them.

In the second incident, a 21-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle in Kanadiya police station area. The incident occurred in Bicholi Mardana area around 5 pm on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Ajay Kapoor, a resident of Mhow. He worked in the medical field. He is survived by his parents and two brothers. The police began a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

Woman succumbs to accidental injuries after 11 days

A 45-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital after struggling for 11 days. She sustained injuries after meeting with an accident. She was coming from Khargone to the Choral area with her son and daughter when a car dashed into their motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital where the other two were discharged and the woman succumbed to her injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mannu Bai Jhamre. She along with her son Anil and daughter Mamta had gone to Khargone to see the work of her under-construction house. When they were returning to their places, they met with the accident. The police began a probe into the case.