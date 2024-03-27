Indore: Two Hotels In Rau Fail In Fire Safety Audit

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Notices have been issued to two hotels in the Rau area for failing to meet the fire safety standard during the on the spot fire safety audit of the hotels that is underway. The hotels have been asked to ensure that they meet the fire safety standards otherwise their guest booking will be barred.

Following the incident of fire in multi-storied building Industry House a few days ago, the district administration is running a drive to have the on the spot fire safety audit of the G+3 storied buildings. On Tuesday, on the instructions of collector Asheesh Singh, SDM Rau Vinod Rathod along with tehsildar Narayan Nandeda and CMO and other officers of Municipality Rau inspected various institutions for fire safety.

SDM Rathore informed that various hotels in Rau area were investigated. When the investigation found shortcomings in security management, notices were issued to them and instructions were given to organise and streamline the security arrangements in the next 7 days. He said that Papaya Tree Hotel located at Rau Circle was investigated. All equipment and their certification were found to be as per the criteria. The tool is working and up to date. In this regard, equipment was checked on the spot and started. All equipment was found working.

Similarly, investigation was conducted regarding fire extinguishers and fire safety in Hotel The Red Maple in Rau area. Here it was found that the fire safety equipment like the hydrant system, nozzle pipe, etc are still incomplete. Heat and smoke sprinklers are not installed in the corridor, kitchen, lobby etc. Fire related work is not complete. The hotel is running solely on the protection of fire extinguishers. The arrangement for disposal of kitchen and hotel waste is also not proper. Notice has been issued to the hotel. If the work is not completed within this time, guests booking in the hotel will be banned.

Similarly, the fire system was found as not working in Hotel Enrise located in Rau. During investigation, it was found that the hotel has arrangements of fire safety like hydrants, sprinklers, etc. but the motor system that runs all these is faulty. For this reason, the fire system of the hotel could not be checked. The hotel has been given two days' time. Notice has been given to fix the system in two days. Otherwise, guest booking in the hotel will be banned.