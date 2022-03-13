Indore: Two gym trainers booked for giving wrong injection to man to gain weight

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two gym trainers were booked in the MIG area on Sunday for administering the wrong injection for a man to gain weight and stamina. One of the accused was detained by the police while a search is on for his brother.

According to MIG police station-in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma, Eijaz Khan, a resident of the Champabagh area of the city, lodged a complaint stating that two brothers, named Sonu Khan and Rais Khan, run a gym in the Anoop Nagar area. They had administered an injection to the complainant for weight gain. According to the complainant, after he was administered the injection, he started experiencing side-effects, such as a burning sensation and painful urination.

He stated in the complaint that the accused were not qualified doctors but they had administered prohibited injections due to which his condition deteriorated. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 336, 337 and 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections. Accused Sonu was detained by the police on Sunday and further investigations are underway.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:51 PM IST