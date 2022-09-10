Indore: Two from Odisha booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons from Odisha were booked for duping a man of Rs 5.2 lakh, police said on Friday. The accused had received money in their bank account but they didn’t send medical equipment they had promised to the complainant.

According to Kanadiya police station staff, Adhar Singh, a resident of Neer Nagar area of the city lodged a complaint that he had contacted the accused Trilochan Sahu of Bhubaneswar for some medical equipment. Sahu told him to transfer the money and he promised to send the consignment within a few days. However, even after receiving money from the complainant, Sahu didn’t send the medical equipment nor did he return the money. The police have registered a case against Sahu and a woman on the complaint of Adhar Singh and started an investigation into the case. A team would be sent to Bhubaneswar to arrest the accused.

Man loses Rs 1.48L to cyber fraud

A man lost Rs 1.48 lakh after he clicked on a link received on his mobile number. The police have registered a case and started an investigation. According to the Tilak Nagar police station staff, Jaiprakash Gurgela, a resident of Goyal Nagar has lodged a complaint that he had received a link through SMS on his mobile number on September 5. When he opened the link, he lost money from his bank account. The complainant informed the police that the money was deducted in instalments. The complainant didn’t share any OTP but the money was deducted from his account. The police have registered a case against the person who sent the link and are trying to identify him.

