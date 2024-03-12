Indore: Two Fall Prey To Mobile Snatchers, One Hit With Iron Rod

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons became victims of mobile snatching in separate incidents in the city on Monday. In the first incident, Kanadiya police registered a case against four persons for snatching a mobile phone from a person after assaulting and attacking him with an iron rod. The incident occurred at the service road near Manavta Nagar Gate in broad daylight on Monday.

According to the police, one Umesh Singhare (30), resident of Kalani Nagar, lodged a complaint with Kanadiya police stating that he was going from the service road when four unidentified persons came from the open field side on foot and began to assault him. They attacked him with an iron road and fled after snatching his mobile phone. In the second incident, Juni Indore police registered a case against two persons for snatching a mobile phone from a youth.

The incident occurred near Manikbagh Bridge on Monday night when the victim was returning home. According to the police, one Pradeep Bargat (25), resident of Anand Nagar, lodged a complaint with Juni Indore police station stating that he was returning home on foot when two unidentified persons came on a bike from behind and snatched his mobile phone. The police registered a case in both the cases under relevant sections of the IPC and began a probe into the case.