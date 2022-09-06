Indore: Two experts from city in task force on elex sector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the task force constituted for the formulation of policy for proper development of the electronics manufacturing sector in the state, two experts from the city have been included. These are industrialist Ambarish Kela and professor of IIT Indore Dr Santosh Vishwakarma.

The state government has constituted a task force to formulate policy for proper development of the electronics manufacturing sector to attract investment by coordinating with companies at the national and international levels and to promote R&D in this field. The objective of the task force is to look into the possibilities of electronics manufacturing and skill upgradation, encourage design and research and development in the electronics and semiconductor sector and so forth.

Dr Sachin Chaturvedi, vice-chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Policy and Planning Commission, has been nominated as the chairman of the task force. The principal secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, is member-secretary. Principal secretary, Science and Technology, principal secretary or secretary, micro, small and medium enterprises, chief managing director, Deki Electronics, and chairman, CII Information, Communication, Technology and Electronics (ICTE) committee Vinod Sharma, managing director of Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Indore, and president of the Electronics Association of Madhya Pradesh Ambarish Kela, managing director of My Box Pal India Amit Kharbanda, IIT Indore professor Dr Santosh Vishwakarma, former senior vice-president, Samsung, Deepak Bhardwaj and senior vice-president, Epic Foundation, Harish Wadhwa have been nominated as members of the task force.

The task force will prepare a proposal for the state electronics policy after studying the policies related to the electronics sector of other states of the country. The first report will be submitted to the state government within two months from the date of formation of the task force.