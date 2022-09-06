Indore: Mega-vaccination campaign on September 7; health department to send team where 100 people ready to take doses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fearing a poor response to the mega-vaccination drive once again on September 7, the health department officials have decided to conduct the drive at societies and colonies, as well. The department officials also appealed to people to take the ‘precautionary dose’ as soon as possible as they have not received any orders to extend the free vaccination drive after September 30.

“We’ve decided to send vaccination teams to societies, townships, colonies, or groups on September 7if they have more than 100 people who are ready to take the dose,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that people could contact them on this matter at the health department office so that they could deploy teams for the purpose.

“We haven’t received any update or orders for extending the free vaccination drive after September 30, so far. The government has provided the free precautionary dose of the vaccine for 75 days, starting on July 16, under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to the CoWIN portal, the number of precautionary doses administered on Monday was only 1,500.

The free precautionary dose drive has also failed to attract people as only 4.17 lakh people have taken the dose and more than 23 lakh people are still to take it. The health department will target vaccination of over 50,000 people during the mega-vaccination drive.

91 sites on Tuesday for vaxing people

Health department officials have decided to conduct the vaccination drive at 91 sites on Tuesday. The officials have planned to distribute over 10,000 doses at these sites. Officials said that Tuesday is reserved for routine immunisation, but they will also conduct Covid-19 vaccination to boost the numbers.

