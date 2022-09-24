Indore: Two-day workshop for SC-ST entrepreneurs 

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) is organising a two-day business leadership development programme for SC/ST entrepreneurs. The programme started on Friday and will conclude on Saturday. The workshop aims to spread awareness regarding the policies and their benefits specially formulated by the government of Madhya Pradesh for traders and entrepreneurs of the SC-ST category.

The topics ranging from funding to subsidies under the said policies and start-ups were briefed by the start-up representatives of Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, respectively. Radheshyam Mandloi, ADM, inaugurated the programme.

Anil Sirvaiyya, president DICCI, MP said, “According to the last economic survey and major reports, around 4% of people of SC-ST category are associated with government services. Many of them are working in factories or own small businesses.

DCCI has made a path for these people to start their businesses in a better way. Entrepreneurs usually face three problems- advice, capital, and markets. DICCI gives solutions to these problems to entrepreneurs. DICCI has a presence in all the states of India along with 7 international chapters. We are working with almost all the Ministries of the Government of India.”