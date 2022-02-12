Indore: Two arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 5 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested while they were carrying MD drugs illegally in the Hira Nagar area, police said on Friday. It is said that they were going to supply the drugs to someone in the area. Drugs worth Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further.

According to Hira Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel, information was received that two persons would deliver MD drugs to someone near MR-10 bridge. After the information, the police team reached the mentioned place and caught two persons from there. They were on a scooter. The accused were identified as Irfan of Champabag and Mohammad Shamshad of MR-10 area of the city. The police recovered about 46 grams of MD drugs from the accused. The value of the recovered drugs is Rs 5 lakh. The scooter was also seized by the police.

Two arrested with cannabis worth Rs 60,000

A joint team of crime branch and Bhanwarkuan police arrested two persons with cannabis worth Rs 60,000 on Friday. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, two persons named Jayant Solanki of Badnawar and Ankit Silawat of Chitawad were arrested from a ground in Rahul Gandhi Nagar area. During a search, the police recovered 1.7 kilograms of cannabis from their possession. The accused were booked under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and they are being questioned about their source of the drugs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:04 AM IST