Indore: Two arrested with 2 stolen vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested by the Crime Branch police with two stolen two-wheelers on Monday. They allegedly confessed to having stolen the vehicles to pay for drugs.

According to an officer, the Crime Branch received information that two persons were seen looking for customers for stolen vehicles at Tilak Nagar. The cops reached the place and arrested the accused, named Salman and Azahar, from the area. The accused allegedly confessed to having stolen two scooters from Ashish Nagar and Brajeshwari Extension. Following the lead given by the accused, the police seized the vehicles from them.