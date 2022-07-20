Indore: Two arrested for trying to rob man

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested while they were trying to rob a youth in the Sanyogitaganj area, the police said on Tuesday. The accused had stopped him on the pretext of having had an accident and were threatening him by brandishing a knife.

According to the police, information was received that some youths had robbed many people after stopping them and alleging that they got injured in an accident because of them. A police team in civil dress was deployed at some places in the area. On July 18, the police team found two men had stopped a biker and were threatening him by brandishing a knife.

The police cordoned off the area and managed to arrest the two persons, named Shafik and Sahil, from the spot. They allegedly confessed to committing the crime to fulfil their craving for drugs. They had reportedly stolen the bike from the Chhoti Gwaltoli area.

The complainant informed the police that he, along with his wife, were returning home and the accused had stopped them near the city zoo. They were saying that their boss’s daughter had got injured due to a stone which had hit her as the complainant was riding the bike recklessly. They were demanding money for the treatment of the girl. He told the police that he did not injure any girl and the accused were trying to rob him on the pretext of the accident.

