Indore: Two arrested for snatching gold chains from women

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Crime Branch and Vijay Nagar police arrested two persons from Harda for chain snatching in the city, police said on Saturday. So far, the accused have confessed to snatching gold chains from three women in the city. Interestingly, one of the accused is a BCA graduate. The accused used to commit such crimes to play online games.

According to the Vijay Nagar police, a woman, who was standing outside her house, was robbed of her gold chain by two bikers in Chitra Nagar area on June 2. The police registered a case and started a search for the accused. Acting on a tip, they arrested Shivam Malviya and his friend Arun Kaithwas, the residents of Harda.

Police said that the accused had snatched a gold chain from the woman in Chitra Nagar. They also confessed to snatching gold chains from two other women in the Aerodrome area.

The accused are from Harda and are childhood friends. The accused are addicted to online games and to fulfil their need, they came to the city and started snatching gold chains from women. They had sold the gold chains to a bullion trader in Harda. The police have also arrested the trader named Harish for buying gold chains from the accused and further investigation is underway.

