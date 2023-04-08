Indore: Two arrested for holding captive mini truck driver & driving away with his truck 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested for robbing a mini truck driver of his mobile phone and mini truck at knifepoint in Tejaji Nagar area on Friday. The accused had taken lift from the truck driver and tied his hands and attacked him with a knife.

The truck driver managed to flee from the clutches of the accused who drove his truck all the way to Jalgaon in Maharashtra and sold his truck there.

According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa, Rajkumar Panchal, a resident of Betma had lodged a complaint that he is a driver and had gone to Hoshangabad after loading water tanks from Pithampur on March 31. While returning, he had given lift to two persons, who requested him to take them to Indore, on April 1.

When they reached the city in the night the accused asked him to stop the vehicle saying that they have reached their destination.

When Rajkumar stopped the vehicle, one of the accused took out a knife and another caught him. They snatched the keys of the vehicle, his mobile phone and wallet and tied his hands.

Thereafter, they attacked him with a knife due to which he received injuries in one of his legs. The complainant informed the police that the accused were talking about selling the vehicle to a person in Bhusaval. The complainant on the pretext of nature’s call managed to flee in the dark. He later reached the police station with the help of a person.

The police team started a search for the accused. They contacted the garages and transport offices of the area and found that a person had taken a vehicle without papers and RTO permission and he had given his mobile number to a garage owner. On the basis of the mobile number, the police arrested the accused named Prem Singh alias Darbar, resident of the Aerodrome area of the city.

Following the lead given by the accused, his accomplice Baiyyu alias Rajesh was also arrested by the police. The accused allegedly informed the police that they have sold the truck to a person named Shadab in Jalgaon for Rs 90,000. A police team is being sent to Jalgaon to recover the truck.