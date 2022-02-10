Indore: Truck tramples rickshaw driver to death on a road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A truck trampled a rickshaw driver in the Kanadiya area on Thursday. The rickshaw driver died on the spot. The police have seized the truck, taken the driver into custody and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

According to Kanadiya police station-in-charge Jagdish Jamre, the deceased is Ramesh Chandra, 62, a resident of Kanadiya village. He used to work as a rickshaw driver. He was walking across the road near the Kanadiya Bridge when the accident occurred.

A fast truck ran over him. The wheels of the container went over Ramesh’s head due to which he died on the spot. The deceased has two sons who run a garage.

The police have started an investigation into the case. At the same time, the driver has also been taken into custody after the container was confiscated.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival from February 20

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:00 PM IST