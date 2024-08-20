 Indore Truck Operators, Transporters Urge Union Minister Nitin Gadkari To Address Rain-Battered National Highways
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association (ITOTA) has appealed to Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to address the severely deteriorated conditions of national highways within a 200 km radius of Indore.

In their letter, the organisation highlighted the grave issues plaguing these toll roads, emphasising the dangers they pose to both commuters and commercial transporters.

The letter underscores that the highways are marred by large potholes, uneven surfaces, and washed-away asphalt layers, making travel hazardous. 

"Despite the collection of toll taxes, maintenance has been grossly neglected by the responsible companies. Temporary fixes have been attempted, but these repairs are inadequate, leaving roads unsafe and contributing to a rise in accidents," president CL Mukati said.

The association reported that two-wheeler and four-wheeler accidents have become a daily occurrence, with some resulting in fatalities and others in serious injuries. Commercial vehicles are also suffering frequent damage, with broken tires and spring leaves increasing repair costs for transport operators.

Compounding the problem, the association mentioned the absence of essential emergency services on these highways. In the event of an accident, there are no ambulances, cranes, or timely vehicle removal, and highway patrols are nonexistent. This lack of support further endangers the lives of those involved in accidents.

The Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association has called for immediate government intervention to restore these critical highways. 

