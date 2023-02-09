Indore: Trigger happy ‘jilted Romeo’ injures girl’s colleague

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 6.45 pm on Wednesday near the GRP office, a youth was shot at and injured by a person, while arguing with a girl near the railway station.

When the girl’s colleague tried to intervene, the accused opened fire and the colleague was hit on the head and is in a critical condition. The accused could not be arrested till this report was filed. It is strange that such an incident takes place in the heart of the city and in such a congested place during the rush hour and the accused manages to flee.

THE CASE

Sanskar Verma, 20, a resident of Jabran Colony was shot at by one Rahul Yadav, a resident of Gourinagar area. Sanskar is the colleague of the girl in a call centre near Central Mall. Unemployed Rahul and the girl reside in the same colony and are related. The girl told media persons that Rahul was harassing her and was asking her to get married to him for a few days while she kept on rejecting him.

ILL-FATED WEDNESDAY

According to the girl, Rahul reached her office on Wednesday evening with a firearm in his possession. Accompanied by Sanskar, they left the office and reached near the railway station. When the accused started arguing with the girl and allegedly took out the firearm, Sanskar came in the way and sustained grave injuries.

Surprisingly, Rahul managed to flee. The girl kept her cool and hired an auto rickshaw and ferried Sanskar to the hospital. According to the girl, Rahul was harassing her for quite some time and she had warned to lodge a police complaint against him.

DCP Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya said after her office, the girl was heading home while Sanskar too was home-bound. But Rahul’s presence gave the script a bloody twist.

The girl and Rahul are related and both their families also wanted them to get married, but the girl kept on refusing as Rahul was unemployed. A team has been constituted to arrest the accused.

Confusion over police station jurisdiction

The incident took place in the vicinity of the railway station and the GRP office and so initially it was stated that the case comes under the jurisdiction of the GRP but the officials denied that the incident took place outside their office and said the spot comes under the Chhoti Gwaltoli area. Later, DCP Dharmendra Bhadoriya and other police officers reached the spot and discussed the jurisdiction issue

