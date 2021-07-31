Indore: Tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh on his death anniversary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sikh Community in Indore paid tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh on his death anniversary on Saturday.

The community members assembled at Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in Indore and garlanded the statue of the freedom fighter. They recalled bravery of Shaheed Udham Singh.

Singh had killed Edward Harry Dyer to take avenge of Jalianwala Bagh massacre wherein 379 innocent Indian were brutally shot dead by British Army led by Dyer.

President of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore, Manjit Singh Bhatia and other members of the Sabha recalled sacrifices made by Shaheed Udham Singh for the country.

Last words of Shaheed Udham Singh

'I do not care about the sentence of death. It means nothing at all. I do not care about dying or anything. I do not worry about it at all. I am dying for a purpose. I am not afraid to die. I am proud to die, to have to free my native land and I hope that when I am gone, I hope that in my place will come thousands of my countrymen to drive you dirty dogs out; to free my country. Your conduct, your conduct - I am talking about the British government. I have nothing against the English people at all. I have more English friends living in England than I have in India. I have great sympathy with the workers of England. I am against the Imperialist Government.'