Indore: Trial model of master plan ready for Ward 82

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The corporation has made a dedicated master plan for Ward 82 which is a trial model of the master plans for all 85 wards in the city which will focus on overall development and on making all the 85 wards smart wards.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava took a meeting on Thursday with various architects of the city regarding the preparation of the ward's master plan for the overall development and action plan of all the 85 wards of the city.

The mayor said that the budget has been proposed from the point of view of Indore's planning, in which it is important to make Indore a solar city and a digital city.

Through the presentation, the master plan of Ward 82 was presented in the form of a model that how the master plan of each ward would be prepared.

Mayor Bhargava said that for the better development of the wards of Indore, at present surveys are being done about the area of the ward, population, roads, sewerage lines, drinking water lines, stormwater lines, gardens, government lands, green belt, schools, colleges, commercial institutions, footpath and of many other things in each ward.

Read Also Indore: Temperature to rise by a couple of degrees but spell of rains to continue