Indore: Training On Negotiation Organised At PTC Unnao

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Negotiation is an implicit aspect of policing and a very important skill for police officials because dealing with conflicts is not only inevitable but a routine activity in their service. Keeping this in view, the Police Training Centre, Unnao hosted a training session on negotiation and conflict management on Wednesday with the motive of helping police officers refine and improve their negotiating skills. This session on negotiation was part of a foundation training program for newly recruited sub-inspectors of UP Police. Naveen Krishna Rai, manager, government affairs, IIM Indore was the resource person for this session.

The session familiarised the officers with the vital aspects of negotiation and conflict management. Rai emphasised the need to improve negotiation skills by saying that “people do not get what they deserve, but they get what they negotiate”. Rai talked about various negotiation styles, stages, strategies and tactics.

Elaborating upon the various stages of negotiation, participants were told that while preparing for any negotiation they should think about and understand their best alternative to a negotiated agreement (BATNA). He concluded the session by explaining negotiation strategies with the help of the “dual concern model” which suggests that concern about self and concern about others motivate individuals to choose conflict-handling strategies.

