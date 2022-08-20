Indore: Training for drinking water survey held

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A drinking water survey has been announced by the Central government following which training of all the water supply engineers working in Mandleshwar and Indore was organised under additional commissioner Bhavya Mittal on Friday.

In the survey, various parameters have been set for the water supply system of the cities, for which different marks have been kept.

Based on the question paper prepared by the consultant DRA, everyone's test was also taken and training was given by the representatives of DRA and Chimtech.

IMC officials said that the survey assessment will be done on the basis of the water supply system, coverage, water quality, metering, non-revenue water, conservation of ponds, waste water reuse, and other factors.

