Indore: Train to Puri to be cancelled today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to interlocking work, the operation of the Indore-Puri-Indore train will be cancelled on February 22 and 24. According to official information, the Railways is carrying out the electrification work of the triple line between Kharsia stations of Jharadih-Kharsia-Robertsganj stations of Bilaspur division of the South-East Central Railway. Therefore, a block has been taken. As a result, the operation of train No. 20917 Indore-Puri will be cancelled from the city railway station on Tuesday. Similarly, the operation of train No. 20918 Puri-Indore will remain cancelled from Puri on February 24.

Extra AC coaches added to Veraval and Bikaner trains

The Railways has decided to add extra AC coaches to two pairs of trains running from the city. According to official information, the AC-I and AC-III coaches will be added permanently to the trains for the convenience of passengers. One each of AC-I and AC-III coach will be added to train No. 19320 Indore-Veraval Express from February 22 and to train No. 19319 Veraval-Indore Express from February 23.

Similarly, one each of AC-I and AC-III coach will be added to train No. 19333 Indore-Bikaner Express from February 26 and the same number and category of coaches will be added to train No. 19334 Bikaner-Indore Express from February 27.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:29 PM IST