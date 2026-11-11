Indore Tragedy! 95-Year-Old Woman Dies After Bed Catches Fire At Home, Police Suspect Firecracker Spark Triggered Blaze | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 95-year-old woman died of burns after her bed caught fire in her second-floor room in the Hira Nagar area on Monday night. Police suspect that a firecracker spark may have triggered the blaze.

According to sub-inspector (SI) Kamal Kishore of Hira Nagar police station, the deceased was identified as Gulbai Naveria (95), a resident of New Gayatri Nagar. She had difficulty walking and speaking.

Her son, Deepak, told police that the family was having dinner on the ground floor around 11 pm when they noticed smoke inside the house. They rushed upstairs and found Gulbai's bed engulfed in flames. Her feet had suffered severe burns.

The family extinguished the fire and rushed her to MY Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Family members said Gulbai was unable to move properly or raise an alarm for help. They claimed there were no flammable materials in the room and its door was open. They suspect a firecracker spark may have entered the room and caused the fire.