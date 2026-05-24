Indore Traffic Police Drive - 302 Challans Issued Over Bus Safety Violations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Safety rules during a special checking campaign conducted over the past three days, an officer said on Sunday. The campaign is being conducted from May 21 to May 27 under the directions of the Police Headquarters to improve passenger safety in public transport buses.

During the drive, traffic police teams inspected buses across all four traffic zones of the city. Officials checked documents including registration certificates, permits, fitness certificates, insurance papers and driving licences.

Action was taken against buses lacking fire safety equipment, first-aid boxes, proper emergency exits or valid licences. Police also found some buses picking up and dropping passengers at unauthorised locations, while others had illegal modifications.

Traffic police personnel also advised bus drivers and operators to follow traffic rules, avoid overloading, maintain speed limits and give top priority to passenger safety.

2,873 Complaints Received Through Helpline, 2,856 Resolved

Traffic police said 2,873 complaints had been received so far through the WhatsApp helpline number 7049107620. Officials claimed that 2,856 complaints had already been resolved, while action was under way on the remaining 17 complaints.

On the previous day alone, eight complaints were received, of which seven were resolved immediately.

Traffic police said complaints received on the helpline are forwarded to the traffic wireless control room, senior officers and patrolling or wheel-lock teams for prompt action. Complaints related to other departments are verified and forwarded to the concerned department.