 Indore: Traffic police act against 12 drivers for overspeeding 
The traffic police officials also warned the violators to follow traffic rules and not to drive vehicles above the prescribed speed limit.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police on Thursday launched a special drive against vehicles running at high speed and took action against the drivers. Action was taken against 12 four-wheeler drivers for overspeeding.

A Quick Response Team of the traffic management police was deployed at Gopur Square to take action against the drivers for running vehicles at speeds higher than the prescribed limit. The drive was carried out between Gopur Square and Narmadapuram Square with the help of the interceptor vehicle. 

The traffic police officials also warned the violators to follow traffic rules and not to drive vehicles above the prescribed speed limit. The officials also instructed them to drive the vehicle only after wearing the seatbelts for the safety of the driver and other passengers.

Car owner shells out Rs 12,000 for jumping red light 24 times 

A team of the traffic management police on Thursday collected a fine of Rs 12,000 from a car owner for violating red light 24 times. Traffic subedar Sumit Bilonia and his team were deployed at the Choithram Mandi Square for traffic management. The officials spotted a car driver talking over the phone while driving. He was stopped by the police and when his pending challans were checked the officials came to know that the car had jumped the red light 24 times. He was released after he paid the fine of Rs 12,000. Also, he was warned to follow traffic rules in future.   

