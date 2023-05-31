Indore: Traffic plan released for Gaurav Diwas 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic plan has been put in place by the traffic management police to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow for attendees for the upcoming 'Indore Gaurav Diwas' celebration on Wednesday. To avoid any inconvenience, organisers have assigned designated parking areas for pass holders attending the event at Nehru Stadium.

According to a traffic police officer, visitors with different categories of passes are advised to park their vehicles only at their assigned parking lots. Artists performing in the programme will have exclusive access through Gate No. 6, while VVIP pass holders can enter through gate no. 7. VIP pass holders are directed to park their vehicles at the SBI Complex, Residency Gate No. 2, and enter through Gate No. 2 and 6.

For general pass holders, including bus, car, two-wheeler, and others, parking areas have been allocated at CPWD, Red Church Ground, Daly College, and Jail (District) Road. Entry for these pass holders will be through Gate No. 3, 4, and 5.

In addition to parking arrangements, a diversion plan will be in effect from 4 pm on Wednesday until the end of the programme to ensure smooth flow of vehicles; authorities have devised alternate paths for drivers to follow.

Motorists heading from Navlakha Square towards White Church will now have the option to travel directly to Pipliyahana via GPO, passing through White Church.

However, access for common vehicle drivers will be restricted from GPO to Residency.

Likewise, vehicles travelling from White Church to Azad Nagar via Medical T will face entry restrictions, except for those destined for Azad Nagar. These vehicles can take the Agriculture College crossing route through Pipliyahana to Musakhedi area.

Drivers heading from Azad Nagar intersection towards White Church, Home Guard Turning, or Agriculture College can proceed through Navlakha, as the road in front of Daly College will be restricted.

Additionally, the road connecting Agriculture College, Home Guard Turning, Azad Nagar, Navlakha, and Musakhedi will also be restricted. To reach Musakhedi, drivers can opt for the White Church route via Navlakha.

Motorists are urged to adhere to traffic rules, drive responsibly, and prioritise their safety and that of others. By following these guidelines, attendees can contribute to a pleasant and accident-free traffic experience during the 'Indore Gaurav Diwas' celebration.