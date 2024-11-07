Indore: Traffic & Parking Arrangements In Place For Dharm Prabhavna Samiti Programme

Representative Image | Free pik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police have made arrangements for the convenience of people coming to attend Dharm Prabhavna Samiti’s programme of Sakal Jain Samaj near Vijay Nagar Square on Thursday. The programme is being organised from November 7 to November 17 in the ground located near Vijay Nagar Square.

This programme will be held from 6 am to afternoon during these dates. During this program, the traffic system and parking arrangement for the vehicles of the devotees coming there will be as follows-

1. Devotees coming from Dewas Naka or Bombay Hospital will be able to go to Dhan Trident from near Metro Tower via Satya Sai Square and will be able to park their vehicles there in the parking designated by the organizers in Gujarati School Ground, Madhav Srishti RSS Complex Ground and vacant land nearby.

2. Devotees coming from Bapat Square side and LIG side will be able to bring their vehicles to Vijay Nagar Square and will be able to park their vehicles in the old RTO office ground or multi-level parking in front of Rasoma Square.

3. Devotees coming from Radisson Square or Ring Road will be able to bring their vehicles to Vijay Nagar Square and after that they will be able to park their vehicles in the premises of Sajanprabha Garden.

After the program is over, in the afternoon, all the devotees will go to their respective designated parking places with the help of free e-rickshaws run by the program committee and will take their vehicles from the parking to their destination.

Avoid Vijay Nagar and Satya Sai Squares

Due to traffic pressure at Vijay Nagar Square and Satya Sai Square at the beginning of the programme from 6 am to 7 am and after the programme between 12 pm to 2 pm, other drivers are appealed that it will be more convenient to use alternative routes other than this route. At the time of start and end of the programme, heavy vehicles will be diverted as per requirement from Radisson Square, Satya Sai Square, Rasoma and Bapat Square.