Indore: Traffic cops to collect Red Light Violation Detection fines from violators’ place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police will collect the fines generated through Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) system from the addresses given in the registration number of the vehicle. Many violators don’t pay the penalty even after the due date of challans so the traffic police have generated 438 e-challans in a day and the fines will be collected from the violators’ place by the traffic police from Wednesday.

DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain said that a total of 438 e-challans were generated on Sunday. These challans have been distributed to traffic police officials of different beats in the city. The police officials will reach the addresses mentioned in the challan copy to collect the fine. Moreover, the police have circulated the vehicles numbers of violators on social media to alert the violators.

The subordinates were instructed that further details of the violator should be gathered if he no longer lives at the given address. The police will seize the vehicles if the violators don’t pay the penalty, DCP added.

Traffic cops removed goods from road

A team led by ACP (traffic Zone 4) Hari Singh Raghuwanshi, reached near Manikbagh Bridge and removed the temporary encroachment from the road in Roop Nagar. The traffic cops removed the goods of a scrap dealer from here and urged the people not to keep their shop’s goods on the road. A vehicle parked haphazardly on the road was also removed by the traffic police during their drive.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:59 AM IST