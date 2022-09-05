Indore: Traffic cops take action against wrongly parked vehicles in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police launched a drive against vehicles parked haphazardly near the main roads on Sunday evening. Fines were slapped on many vehicle drivers during the drive.

ACP (Traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul said that, on the instructions of senior officers, the drive was launched in the area under Scheme No. 140. Vehicles haphazardly parked near the road were locked and fines were collected from the drivers.

S-I Shree Solanki of QRT-2 took action against the vehicles parked both the sides of the road between Scheme Number 140 and Bicholi Bridge with crane support. Many vehicles were seized from the spot during the drive.