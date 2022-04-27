Indore: Traffic cops seek help from IIM, IIT to smoothen traffic in 15 squares

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Traffic police is seeking help from IIMI, IIT Indore, SGSITS, and other prominent institutions to discuss and resolve the issue of traffic at 15 major squares of the city.

DCP (Traffic), Mahesh Chand Jain has recently written letters to these institutions asking them to contribute to their mission of traffic management. This initiative is to make sure easy transportation and smooth flow of traffic at usually busy squares.

Institutions will help in traffic engineering for smoother flow of traffic in the city. Department has chosen the 15 busiest squares including those of Bombay Hospital and Super Corridor.

Traffic management of 15 prominent squares.

The list of 15 squares created by IMC includes squares at Niranjanpur, Dewas Naka, Choithram, Rajeev Gandhi, IT Park, Musakhedi, Patnipura, Navlakha, Bombay Hospital, Gopur, Malwa Mill, Bada Ganpati, Super Corridor, Geeta Bhavan, and Bapat

An initiative by Free Press

Free Press recently highlighted the traffic problem in IT Park Square. Problems along with reasons were discussed and a likely solution was provided to readers

ALSO READ Indore: DGP skirts questions on Khargone riots

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:29 AM IST