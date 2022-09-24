Indore: Traffic cops collect fine of over Rs 50,000 for speeding on highways

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police, on Friday, launched a special drive against speeding vehicles. The officers took action against the violators on National Highway 47 and AB Road. During the drive, the police took action against more than 50 vehicle drivers.

On the instructions of additional DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Patidar, QRT-1 team-in-charge Ramkumar Kori and subedar Brijraj Ajnar started the drive using the interceptor at Dhar Road on NH 47. Another team led by ACP (Traffic) Basan Kumar Kaul took action against violators on AB Road and the stretch between Radisson Square and Star Square.

People found speeding or recklessly driving vehicles were stopped by the police and fines of more than Rs 50,000 were collected from them. The violators were also warned to drive under the prescribed limit and to use seatbelts while driving cars.