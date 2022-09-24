e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Traffic cops collect fine of over Rs 50,000 for speeding on highways

Indore: Traffic cops collect fine of over Rs 50,000 for speeding on highways

On the instructions of additional DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Patidar, QRT-1 team-in-charge Ramkumar Kori and subedar Brijraj Ajnar started the drive using the interceptor at Dhar Road on NH 47.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police, on Friday, launched a special drive against speeding vehicles. The officers took action against the violators on National Highway 47 and AB Road. During the drive, the police took action against more than 50 vehicle drivers.

On the instructions of additional DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Patidar, QRT-1 team-in-charge Ramkumar Kori and subedar Brijraj Ajnar started the drive using the interceptor at Dhar Road on NH 47. Another team led by ACP (Traffic) Basan Kumar Kaul took action against violators on AB Road and the stretch between Radisson Square and Star Square.

People found speeding or recklessly driving vehicles were stopped by the police and fines of more than Rs 50,000 were collected from them. The violators were also warned to drive under the prescribed limit and to use seatbelts while driving cars.

Read Also
Indore: Promised plot, man duped of Rs 11.71 lakh; three arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Sale of educational materials as garbage; two suspended, two get show cause notices

Ujjain: Sale of educational materials as garbage; two suspended, two get show cause notices

Ujjain: Massive preparations for Gala event on October 11; PM to pay obeisance to Baba Mahakal...

Ujjain: Massive preparations for Gala event on October 11; PM to pay obeisance to Baba Mahakal...

Ujjain: Power company engineers protest in support of 7-point demands

Ujjain: Power company engineers protest in support of 7-point demands

Ujjain: Lecture on 'Economic Progress Route in Post-Independent India' held at Madhya Pradesh...

Ujjain: Lecture on 'Economic Progress Route in Post-Independent India' held at Madhya Pradesh...

Betma police seize 17 mobiles, recover goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Betma police seize 17 mobiles, recover goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh