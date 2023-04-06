Indore: Traffic cop nabs mobile snatcher after chase

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A brave traffic constable caught a mobile phone snatcher after a long chase on Wednesday. The traffic constable along with his senior officers was checking vehicles when a youth snatched a mobile phone of a person and fled.

Additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria awarded the constable Rs 5000 and appreciated him.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic) Manish Agrawal, a team led by ACP Arvind Tiwari was deployed at Rajiv Gandhi Square for traffic management. The team caught a person for using black film in the windshield of his car. The car driver Sanjay was talking with a person over the phone when a scooter rider snatched the mobile phone from Sanjay’s hand and fled.

A witness to the incident, constable Satish Raghuwanshi and Sanjay started chasing the scooterist and managed to catch him after a chase of around a kilometre. The accused, identified as Gourav, was handed over to the Bhanwarkuan police station staff. Additional CP Kapooria appreciated the job done by constable Raghuwanshi over the wireless set and later the constable was awarded Rs 5000 by the officer for his bravery.