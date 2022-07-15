Indore: Traffic cop beaten by man, woman at Bhamori Square

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a woman and man beating a traffic police constable at Bhamori Square went viral on social media on Wednesday. The police said an FIR would be filed against the two. They were detained by cops after the incident.

Additional DCP Anil Patidar said the incident took place at Bhamori Square. The man and woman were travelling on the wrong side of the road and were stopped by the traffic police official at the square. The man, who was ridding the two-wheeler, started an argument with the cop when he was stopped. He threatened the police official to leave him alone.

The argument turned ugly when the man attacked the policeman and, when the policeman held him firmly in his grip, the woman attacked the constable.

In the video of 50 seconds, the woman could be seen jumping up and attacking the policeman and the cop is seen defending himself. Passersby also intervened in the matter and separated the two from the cop.

When the constable took out his phone to call for help, the two accused were seen snatching his phone away and stopping him from calling anyone.

Additional DCP Patidar said traffic police constable Ranjeet called the police staff to the square and they detained the two and seized their vehicle. The traffic department has lodged a complaint at the Vijay Nagar police station and an FIR will be lodged against them.