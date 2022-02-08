Indore: Traders demand starting of bus operations from Sarwate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traders and bus operators of the Sarwate Bus Stand area met Home minister Narottam Mishra demanding that he direct the district administration to start bus operations from the Sarwate bus stand at the earliest.

The bus operators also reminded the minister that the administration had committed that they would allow the operators to ply the same number of buses that they had been plying from the stand, before its reconstruction.

“The bus stand was under reconstruction for the last three and half years which has broken our back. The administration is not only delaying in starting the operations at the bus stand they are also decreasing the number of buses that we would be allowed to ply,” secretary of Sarwate Stand Vyapari Mahasangh Anil Sharma said.

He added that running local buses would not give them the necessary revenue, as the main money came from running inter-district buses. “We have met the home minister to place our demands and also met the BJP leaders to intervene in the matter. We will be left with no option but to demonstrate against the government. We will hit the roads for our demands if no action is taken by the administration,” Sharma said.

The association members said that the business around the Railway Station area, High Court area, District Court, Siyaganj, Shastri Market, Dawa Bazar, Chhavani, and other major markets would get a fillip by starting operation of buses from the stand.

