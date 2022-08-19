Indore: Trader arrested for showing fake Aadhaar card at airport

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mobile phone trader from Rajgarh was caught for showing a fake Aadhaar card at the city airport, the police said on Thursday. CISF officials recovered two Aadhaar cards with different names, but with the same photos from the accused and he was handed over to the Aerodrome police station staff for further action. The accused is in police remand till August 20 and is being questioned further.

Aerodrome police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the accused, Mohsin Mansuri, 32, a resident of Khujner, in Rajgarh district, was arrested under sections 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC. He was in illegal possession of two Aadhaar cards with his photos. On Wednesday, CISF officials checked his identity card when the accused produced an Aadhaar card with the name, Rahul Singh, with his photo. The officials found that the air ticket was booked for Bengaluru on Wednesday evening with the name mentioned in the ticket as Mohsin, but his identity card showed the name, Rahul Singh. The officials checked and found his original Aadhaar card in which the photo and the Aadhaar number were the same but the addresses were different.

The CISF officials informed the Aerodrome police and handed over the accused to them. The police have registered a case against the accused and further investigations are underway. The accused allegedly told the police that, after seeing his card with a Muslim name, the hotels do not allow him to book his stay, so he made the fake Aadhaar card with the name Rahul Singh.

According to TI Shukla, the accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand till August 20. A team has left for Rajgarh to gather evidence in the case. Shukla said the person who made his fake Aadhaar card would also be arrested.

The accused runs a mobile phone shop in Rajgarh. He was going to Bengaluru and then Goa. He had done his booking under the name Mohsin, but had mistakenly produced another Aadhaar card before the CISF officials.

Read Also Indore: Senior journalist Mahendra Sethiya passes away at 73