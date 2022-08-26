Indore: Track block makes 4 trains runs on diverted route

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the rise of the water level of the Parvati on the Vijaypur-Kumbhraj section of Bhopal division, four city-bound trains are being run on diverted routes on Thursday.

The Indore-Chandigarh train ran on the diverted route of Maxi-Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Gwalior. The Indore-Dehradun train on August 27 and August 28 will run via Maxi-Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bina-Gwalior.

The Ratlam-Gwalior train running on August 25, August 28 and August 29 will run via Nagda-Kota-Ruthiyai. The Indore-Amritsar train on August 26 and August 30 will run via Maxi-Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bina-Gwalior.