Indore: Toy cluster to attract investment of Rs 80 crore & offer 2500 jobs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while unveiling the foundation stone of a toy cluster electronically at a function held at Amardas Hall here on Saturday, said 42 clusters had been approved in the state, out of which a toy cluster is being developed in the city at a cost of Rs 2.84 crore, which will attract investment of about Rs 80 crore and offer 2,500 jobs to youths.

In this first toy cluster of central India, 20 small units will be established and more than 2,500 people will get employment opportunities. An investment of Rs 80 crore is likely to be made in the first phase of this cluster. Chouhan said investment would not only be increased in the state through setting up of various clusters, but employment opportunities will also grow manifold.

Target is to offer 1 lakh government jobs a year

Chouhan said he would soon provide appointment letters to about 16,000 teachers on September 3 through a programme being organised in Bhopal. He said that recruitment was also taking place regularly in the police department. He said the Madhya Pradesh government aimed at providing about 1 lakh government jobs a year to people of the state.

Make state an export hub

Chouhan said that not only is investment increasing in the state through various industrial units, IT industry, automobile industry, cluster se-ups, start-ups and so forth, but new employment opportunities are also being created. He said industrial units working in the field of semiconductors were constantly being contacted. “Working in this direction, we’ll soon make the state an export hub,” the chief minister stated.

2 major events next year

Chouhan said that two important employment programmes would be organised in the city in the coming year. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be organised here from January 7-9, 2023, in which new investment opportunities will open up in the state. Along with this, a Global Investors’ Summit will also be organised. The CM said that the Madhya Pradesh government was making efforts in all directions to make the state self-reliant.

Over 4 lakh jobs through clusters

OP Sakhlecha, minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, said 42 clusters were being set up in the state through which over 4 lakh jobs would be created in the next three years. He said the capital investment and technology upgradation received by the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had provided strength to the MSME sector. The state is now progressing rapidly in the field of industry and an unemployment-free state would be created soon.